In brief: The holidays are upon us and Microsoft is getting in the spirit with the launch of its latest ugly sweater. This year's garb features Clippy, the overachieving Office assistant that many found outright annoying back in the 90s.

Microsoft's ugly sweater campaign started as a gag five years ago. In 2017, the company posted three made-up holiday sweaters on social media and asked users which one they preferred. It ended up being their best performing post that year and prompted Redmond to take it from concept to reality a year later.

The first Microsoft ugly sweater was the Windows 95 variant. Only 100 examples were made initially and sent to members of the press, high profile influencers, and Windows fans through social media. A Windows XP ugly sweater followed in 2019 and proved equally as popular so in 2020, Microsoft started selling them to the general public alongside a new MS paint sweater. For 2021, Microsoft went with a Minesweeper-themed sweater.

Yes, it's really real. The Clippy #WindowsUglySweater is here.



Get yours now and help support @College_Success as they assist underserved, low-income students achieve their dream of a college education. https://t.co/cC4kRfCDOM pic.twitter.com/MuSH37cSfH — Windows (@Windows) November 15, 2022

"Our fans really crave and love Windows nostalgia," said Megan Muehleman, senior social media manager at Microsoft. "It's always popular on our channels because we are one of the only 30-plus-year tech brands, so people have grown up with us."

If ugly sweaters aren't your thing, fret not as Microsoft has tons of other themed merch in its Xbox Gear Shop including apparel, home and office goods, collectibles and accessories. Over the summer, the tech giant partnered with designer Gavin Mathieu on a nine-piece clothing and merchandise line based on the Normcore style.

The new Clippy ugly sweater is available in small through 3XL sizes and comes in just one color, blue. Pricing is set at $74.99 and proceeds will go to the College Success Foundation, which helps make college accessible and affordable to underserved students from low-income families. Microsoft is also making a $100,000 donation to the organization, we're told.

If ordered today, it should arrive in plenty of time for upcoming holiday parties. Heck, you may even get it in time to wear during Thanksgiving dinner or Black Friday outings.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.