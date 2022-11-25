Bottom line: Most people are not going to need a cooler of this caliber, but there are certain scenarios where it could make sense. Bykski suggests it could be ideal for servers or those with small form factor systems, and it's easy to see how extreme gaming builds or crypto mining rigs could benefit as well.

Liquid cooling specialist Bykski has launched an extreme cooling solution for those struggling to keep their PC temperatures under control.

The Bykski 1080 external liquid cooling station (model B-1080-CEC-X) is a liquid cooling kit designed to sit outside of your chassis. It is comprised of a huge radiator cooled by nine 120mm fans (think three 120mm x 3 radiators slapped together) housed inside a custom chassis that comes with a built-in acrylic reservoir and water pump (model DCC CP-PMD3COV-X) capable of flowing 700L/h. You'll need to supply your own tubing and water blocks.

Power for the pump is supplied via a standard 4-pin Molex connector and a clear cutout on the front of the unit allows users to keep an eye on the water level. The system utilizes standard G1/4 inch tubing and according to Bykski, it has a heat dissipation capacity up to 2,000 watts. The external unit measures 419.46mm x 138mm x 488mm (16.5 inch x 5.4 inch x 19.2 inch).

Those considering Bykski's creation will no doubt want to consider potential noise generation. The product page did not mention the specifications of the nine 120mm fans that ship with the unit, but it's probably safe to assume that nine fans aren't going to be very quiet. PC portability is also going to take a hit but that's not likely to be a concern for most.

Bykski is now accepting pre-orders on its US website for the 1080 external liquid cooling station. It is priced at a steep $599.99 and is estimated to ship from their warehouse within the next 10-24 days. If that's more than you are looking to spend, I suspect DIYers could put together something similar for far less coin.