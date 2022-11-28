In brief: While many people are still waiting for Bloodborne to become the next PlayStation-only title to loss its exclusive label, it sounds as if Gran Turismo could land on the PC first. Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the driving series, said he is considering and looking into a PC version of the racing series.

Since its original release on the first PlayStation console in 1997, the Gran Turismo franchise has remained exclusive to Sony consoles, including the PlayStation Portable.

But the list of PlayStation-exclusive titles has been shrinking in recent years. Uncharted, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Horizon Zero Dawn are just some titles to have expanded to PC, and more are expected to follow.

In an interview with GTPlanet (via PC Gamer) during the Gran Turismo World Finals, Yamauchi was asked if Gran Turismo could make the leap to the PC platform. "Yes, I do think so," he said.

Yamauchi added that "Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title," adding that a port would need to be able to run at 4K/60 fps natively. "It's not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it," he said.

The latest entry in the series, Gran Turismo 7, arrived on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to rave reviews back in March. The PC has its own racing franchise in the shape of Forza Horizon, but the sim-like Gran Turismo would doubtlessly appeal to racing fans looking for a more realistic (and serious) driving experience. Like Forza, the series has a reputation for offering players an enormous selection of vehicles from throughout history to drive.

Expect to see more of the Gran Turismo name next year when director Neil Blomkamp's movie based on the exploits of Jann Mardenborough arrives. A partnership between Sony's PlayStation Productions and Columbia Pictures divisions, the film is based on the true story of Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player whose skills helped him win a series of competitions (the GT Academy) to become an actual professional race car driver.

