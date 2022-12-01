In brief: It's that time of year again when YouTube reveals its trending videos and top creators of the last 12 months. The list contains some emotional moments, including the number one clip: Technoblade's farewell message to fans, read by his father after the Minecraft creator passed away from cancer.

YouTube's US Trending Videos list for 2022 is topped by the posthumous farewell message from Technoblade, whose real name was Alex. The creator died in June aged 23, one year after he received his cancer diagnosis.

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead," the video begins. "If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life." The 'so long nerds' video has amassed 87.6 million views.

In second place is Will Smith's infamous slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars. This particular video is the uncensored one that comes from The Guardian. It has racked up 103 million worldwide views—only US views are counted, and YouTube excludes Shorts, music videos, trailers, and children's videos from this list.

Another Minecraft creator is third: the first time Dream revealed his face in a video has gained 47 million views.

The list also contains the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, MrBeast's Willy Wonka Chocolate factory build, another one of Mark Rober's Glitterbomb videos, and the Try Guys' video explaining why Ned Fulmer was no longer part of the group following his workplace affair.

It should come as no surprise to learn that MrBeast was crowned the top US YouTube creator of 2022. Jimmy Donaldson gained more than 27 million new subscribers this year, a feat that recently saw him overtake PewDiePie as the most-subscribed individual on the channel with 114 million subs.

YouTube also revealed 2022's top songs in the US, which covers videos released this year and those that saw a significant increase in views. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto was number one with 503 million views.

The top-trending lists are a sort-of replacement for YouTube's annual Rewind montage videos. They were killed off last year after the videos started receiving an overwhelming number of dislikes following YouTube's decision to put them in the hands of creators in 2018. That format was abandoned a year later, but the series never recovered. YouTube said it dropped Rewind because the platform had become too large to encapsulate its vastness and deliver diversity in a minutes-long compilation video.

Top Trending YouTube videos in the US during 2022:

1. Technoblade - so long nerds

2. Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb

3. Dream - hi, I'm Dream.

4. NFL - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show

5. MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!

6. Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback

7. Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight

8. Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage)

9. The Try Guys - what happened.

10. First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake

Creators:

1. MrBeast

2. NichLmao

3. Airrack

4. Ryan Trahan

5. Isaiah Photo

6. Brent Rivera

7. Dan Rhodes

8. Luke Davidson

9. CoryxKenshin

10. Ian Boggs

Songs:

1. Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

2. Kodak Black - Super Gremlin

3. Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure

4. Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó

5. Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems

6. Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito

7. Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii

8. Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy

9. Karol G - PROVENZA

10. Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video)

Breakout Creators

1. NichLmao

2. Airrack

3. Jooj Natu ENG

4. Shangerdanger

5. David The Baker

6. Kat

7. dayta

8. Devin Caherly Shorts

9. MDMotivator

10. Charles Brockman III (TheOnly CB3)

Shorts

1. Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts

2. Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges

3. Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle

4. Chris Ivan - Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn't Do THIS…

5. Jay & Sharon - That GAP Between Your Car Seat and Center Console

6. Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach #shorts

7. Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America's Got Talent)

8. ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?

9. PaulVuTV - Wife surprises husband at his office with pregnancy reveal! 😭❤️ #Shorts

10. NichLmao - If you catch it... YOU KEEP IT w/ MY GF (Funny) #shorts