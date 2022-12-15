In a nutshell: The first Super Nintendo World theme park attraction in the US – and only the second worldwide – will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023. There's only a single ride but it sounds as if there will still be plenty of other attractions to keep guests entertained for hours, and access is included with general park admission.

"From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood said in a press release.

Guests will be able to dine on delectable dishes like the Princess Peach Cupcake or the Mario Bacon Cheeseburger at the Toadstool Café and shop for merch at the 1-UP Factory.

The starring attraction is a Mario Kart-inspired ride called Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. The moving ride features stadium-style, four-seat vehicles that navigate familiar courses and uses augmented reality with projection mapping and actual set pieces to distinguish itself from other theme park attractions.

Super Nintendo World is located in a newly expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood's Lower Lot, which is also home to Transformers, Jurassic Park and Mummy-themed attractions. Access to Super Nintendo World is included with general park admission, which starts at $109 for a one-day pass.

Universal also has a Power-Up Band, an optional (extra) interactive wearable wristband that syncs with Universal's app and deepens interactions with the area's many AR elements.

The first Super Nintendo World opened to the general public on March 18, 2021, at Universal Studios Japan. It features a Mario Kart augmented reality attraction plus an an omnimover ride based on the Yoshi character and series. Super Nintendo World attractions are also in the works at the Universal Orlando Resort and at Universal Studios Singapore. Both are expected to open sometime in 2025.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens roughly two months before the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The first modern animated Mario film features a star-studded voice cast including Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen, with Chris Pratt as Mario.

Charles Martinet, who has voiced both Mario and Luigi in several games since the early 90s, will appear in "surprise cameos," we're told.