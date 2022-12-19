In a nutshell: With less than a week to go until Christmas, final holiday sales are in full force and that is great news for gamers. From now through early January, you can build out your gaming library with loads of freebies and heavily discounted offerings. Plus, Steam's Winter Sale is only days away.

The Epic Games Store is hosting its biggest sale ever. From now through January 5, you can score deep discounts on hundreds of games. Highlights include half off Madden NFL 23, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Cyberpunk 2077, a full 67 percent off Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Assassin's Creed Odyssey Standard Edition and Anno 1800 Standard Edition, and as much as 80 percent off select titles such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition.

Epic has also brought back the Epic Coupon. This 25 percent off coupon is automatically applied at checkout to "any qualifying games priced at, or combining to, $14.99 or more" for even more savings. Each eligible game in your cart will receive 25 percent off during checkout.

It does not end there as Epic is also doling out a free game each day over the course of the sale. The current freebie is Sable but the next mystery game is set to unlock in less than an hour (as of this writing).

GOG's Winter Sale is in full swing as well. This time around, the digital storefront has discounted more than 4,500 titles with price cuts as high as 90 percent. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is down to just $2.99 after a 95 percent price cut and the Dracula Trilogy can be had for just $0.99. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition can come home for $9.99 after an 80 percent discount. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition is also 80 percent off, yours for only $11.99. Myst Masterpiece Edition is another excellent selection at only $4.19 after savings of 30 percent.

GOG also has special giveaways, curated collections, flash deals, exclusive bundles, contests and more that you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for.

GOG's Winter Sale runs through January 2 at 6 p.m. Eastern. Steam's annual Winter Sale is also set to kick off later this week; we'll have more on that when the time comes.