WTF?! Remember Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat that Cupertino said would arrive in 2018 but was killed off before launch? Tesla is releasing its own version of the device, and it seems to be taking a leaf from Apple's book by charging a hefty premium of $300 for the Qi charger.

Tesla's Wireless Charging Platform is described on the company's website as being inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of the Cybertruck. It offers 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously, which, as a reminder, means you'll be paying the equivalent of $100 per device.

Other features that definitely make it worth the price include aluminum housing, a premium alcantara surface, and a detachable magnetic stand that allows users to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing.

A video on the charger's product page shows it features 30 coils. Interestingly, there were reports that one of the reasons Apple canceled its charging mat was technical difficulties. Prime among them were claims that it kept overheating, likely due to the multi-coil design.

Even if you're a big Tesla fan happy to pay $300 right now, don't expect to get your hands on the charger until February 2023, which is when they start shipping. Alternatively, you could purchase one of the many similar, albeit not Cybertruck-inspired, three-device mat chargers from Amazon that start at around $40.

Tesla is no stranger to expensive "lifestyle" products. You might remember another Cybertruck-inspired item from last year: the $50 Cyberwhistle that has proved inexplicably popular—it's still listed as sold out on the website.

For other people not tightening their purse strings during these times of economic crisis, there's the $150 Tesla Decanter inspired by Musk's Tesla Tequila brand, $175 scale miniature models of Tesla vehicles, a $30 mug, and a $60 umbrella. Or how about the $150 Tesla...& Chill Blanket. Still, they're probably no worse than the $299 coffee-table book Apple released in 2016 that highlights 20 years of industrial design.