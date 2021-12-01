WTF?! Elon Musk thinks you shouldn't buy Apple's $19 microfibre polishing cloth; instead, you should purchase Tesla's $50 whistle that resembles the company's upcoming Cybertruck. The aptly named Cyberwhistle is already sold out on the Tesla website, proving that people really will buy anything.

Musk promoted the whistle on Twitter with a tweet that read, "Blow the whistle on Tesla." The EV giant recently faced a lawsuit brought by a worker at its Fremont factory in California, alleging rampant sexual harassment at the plant. It was also ordered to pay $137 million in damages for failing to stop a black employee at the same factory from being racially abused.

The limited-edition Cyberwhistle is made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The description says it comes with an integrated attachment feature for added versatility, or what most people would call a lanyard. Buyers also get a very nice-looking box for their $50 outlay.

That amount of money is a lot for a whistle, even one as fancy as the Cyberwhistle, but Musk has compared the "premium collectible" to the $19 microfibre polishing cloth sold by Apple, which had been its most backordered product.

"Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!" Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The Tesla shop's Lifestyle section has several luxury (expensive) items for sale alongside the Cyberwhistle. There's the $150 Tesla Decanter inspired by Musk's Tesla Tequila brand, $175 scale miniature models of Tesla vehicles, a $30 mug, and a $60 umbrella.

It should come as little surprise to learn that, as the Cyberwhistle is already sold out, scalpers are selling them on eBay for comically high prices. The majority are priced in triple figures, while the most expensive right now is $5,000.

For those who simply can't spend enough money on all things Musk, Caviar is selling a bust and iPhone 13 Pro immortalizing the billionaire. They're priced at $3,220 and $6,760, respectively.