Rumor mill: BenchLeaks on Twitter has shared a Geekbench 5 score of an i9-13900HX laptop equipped with a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4090. The OpenCL benchmark results are awe-inspiring, with the 4090 outperforming the previous generation flagship -- the RTX 3080 Ti mobile by a staggering margin. In fact, the 4090 mobile is so fast in Geekbench 5, it was able to match a desktop RTX 3090 in the same test.

According to the Geekbench 5 listing, this yet-to-be-released RTX 4090 mobile GPU features nearly identical specifications to a desktop RTX 4080, with both GPUs sharing the same core configuration of 76 CUs, 9728 CUDA cores, and the same 16GB memory capacity. The only difference is the maximum boost clock on the mobile 4090 which peaks at 2040 MHz instead of 2505 MHz, but that is to be expected from a mobile implementation of the 4090.

No additional details of the RTX 4090 mobile specs have been disclosed, but if history repeats itself, all Nvidia is doing here is turning a desktop RTX 4080 into a laptop GPU. This is something Nvidia has been doing for the past few generations of mobile parts, it will use the same GPU dies found in its desktop GPUs and reduce power consumption to fit inside the power and thermal constraints of a notebook chassis.

Regardless of its mobile form factor, the GPU performance appears to be stellar in Geekbench 5's OpenCL benchmark with a score of 210,290 points.

This puts it up there with the fastest desktop graphics cards from the RTX 30 series, including the desktop RTX 3090, beating it by a slim but still noteworthy 2.4% margin. The RTX 4090 mobile also would appear to do well against the desktop RTX 3090 Ti, undershooting it by 8%.

If we were to compare apples to apples, the RTX 4090 mobile also beats Nvidia's 30 series mobile flagship by miles at 55% faster than an RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. Although this is still based on an unconfirmed leak, if this GPU is coming out soon we would expect Nvidia to tease it or fully release it at CES in the next few days.

