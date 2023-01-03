What just happened? Dell has introduced what it is calling the world's first 6K-resolution monitor with IPS Black panel technology, which reportedly delivers higher contrast and deeper blacks compared to conventional IPS panels.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor (model U3224KB) crams 6,144 x 2,456 pixels into a 31.5-inch IPS Black panel with a contrast ratio of 2,000:1, 1.07 billion colors that cover 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Display P3 gamut. It is also Vesa DisplayHDR 600 certified.

According to Dell's commissioned Hot Tech study, monitors with IPS Black tech afford up to 41 percent deeper black levels and up to 1.2 times better color accuracy over conventional IPS tech, especially when displaying low grays. The company also cited a Forrester report claiming more than 50 percent of employees surveyed rated external monitors as the most important device to maximize productivity.

Dell's latest also packs a 4K dual gain HDR webcam with a multi-element lens flanked by dual 14W speakers mounted above the screen, and has quick access, pop-down front-facing ports. Speaking of connectivity, there are plenty more I/O ports around back including an HDMI 2.1 connector, a mini DisplayPort 2.1 connector, Thunderbolt 4 downstream, USB-C upstream, Thunderbolt 4 (140W PD), USB-A and an RJ45 lock slot.

I'm all for excess, but only when it makes sense. Having previously tried a 32" 4K display, I'm not certain that bumping up to 6K would do much for me at that screen size – at least, not when running 1:1. Even sitting close, I imagine text would be too close for comfort.

What do you consider the sweet spot in terms of resolution versus screen size? And do you subscribe to the notion that it's possible to sit too close to a screen, or is that total nonsense in your book?

Dell's new UltraSharp 32 6K monitor will be available sometime in the first half of 2023. Unfortunately, pricing wasn't mentioned but for comparison, the UltraSharp 32 4K (model U3223QE) is priced at $919.99 on Dell's website as of this writing.