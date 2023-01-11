Recap: The Legend of Zelda launched on the Famicom Disk System in Japan in early 1986 before finding its way to the Nintendo Entertainment System in North America in the summer of 1987. It ranks as the sixth best-selling NES game of all time with sales of 6.51 million units and is often considered among the best and most influential titles in video game history.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches in May, leaving plenty of time to try out this VR experience based on the game that started it all.

YouTuber Sugary Noe has shared a 12-minute video showcasing gameplay from the curious creation, which is listed as The Legend of Doom on the title screen. It was made using the QuestZDoom engine for the Oculus Quest VR headset. As you can see, the overworld has been faithfully recreated with the exact same layout as the original complete with accurate enemy placement, sound effects and music.

It only gets better when entering the first dungeon as the addition of the ceiling helps to heighten immersion. Even the little details, like the small hallway between each room, feel special considering they weren't "visible" in the top-down game.

It's not perfect though. For example, enemy targeting could use some polish and the music keeps recycling for some reason. The demo is also missing helpful elements like an always-visible HUD and the map. Motion sickness could also be a real concern for some players, but that's going to be true of most VR games.

In a follow-up post on Twitter, Sugary Noe is quick to point out that he didn't create the game and is only sharing gameplay footage of the mod.

Zelda also among Nintendo's most popular franchises, second only to Mario. Nintendo celebrated Zelda's 35th anniversary in 2021 with the launch of a new Game & Watch system featuring the original game.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.