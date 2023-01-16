What just happened? The RedMagic 8 Pro launched in China last month, and now Nubia has finally announced plans to bring its latest gaming phone to other regions as well. It's one of the cheapest phones equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the boxy shape combined with the under-display camera and thin bezels give it a unique look.

The RedMagic 8 Pro features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1,116 x 2,380 resolution and a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. On the right side, there's a pair of capacitive shoulder triggers and a dedicated switch that toggles game mode on or off. Hopefully, the latter can be remapped to act as an alert slider, as that would help it stand out more from other Android handsets.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0. Keeping it all cool is a large vapor chamber joined by a built-in blower fan capable of reaching 20,000 RPM.

On the back, there's a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung Isocell GN5 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 16-megapixel under-display selfie camera gives the front of the phone a tidy look without any notches or cutouts, although image quality will no doubt take a hit.

Nubia's latest gaming flagship comes with a large 6,000mAh battery that can charge at up to 65W with the included GaN charger. Other notable features include a headphone jack, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor that doubles as a heart rate monitor. The phone will ship with the company's custom RedMagic OS 6.0 skin, which is based on Android 13.

The RedMagic 8 Pro will be available globally starting February 2. The 'Matte' version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has a slightly more muted design and will set you back $649. The premium 'Void' variant, which comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, and a transparent back panel, will cost $799.