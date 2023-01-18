In a nutshell: Logitech has announced a new value-oriented webcam series designed to affordably enhance video sessions. The new Brio 300 series is a plug-and-play webcam supporting up to full HD resolution (1080p/30fps) with a 70-degree field of view and a fixed focus. The webcams also boast handy features like auto light correction, a noise-reducing microphone and a built-in privacy shutter to ensure the lens is blocked when not in use.

The cameras are offered in your choice of white, black or pink and include a mounting clip and an attached five-foot USB-C cable. The colors are said to pair nicely with Logitech's various mice and keyboard lines to create a stylish and coordinated setup.

If your system is only equipped with USB-A, you'll also need to pick up an adapter so you'll want to factor that into the cost if you don't already have one handy.

The Brio cams have an unconventional cone shape, which Logitech says is meant to add personality to your workspace.

Logitech's new cameras are compatible with most popular video conferencing platforms and are certified for use with Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. The Brio 300 and Brio 305 cater to consumers and business users, respectively, with the latter able to be deployed across organizations and managed remotely using Logitech Sync software.

The Logitech Brio 300 and Brio 305 carry a suggested retail price of $69.99 each and are available to purchase as of writing over on Logitech's website. At that price, it's in the same category as the venerable C920s Pro HD cam that recently saw a $10 price cut down to just $59.99.

Those looking for something with a few more bells and whistles may want to step up to the Brio 500. Available in the same three color variants, the Brio 500 offers a wider 90-degree diagonal field of view and comes equipped with stereo microphones, auto-framing tech and a rotating privacy shutter. You'll pay a bit more, however, as it goes for $129.99 over on Logitech's website.