Something to look forward to: Every winter, Samsung holds an "Unpacked" event to unveil its latest Galaxy devices, most notably the Galaxy S phones. This year Samsung is also revealing new Galaxy Books and some feature a display that may leave customers excited for the flagship release.

On February 1, Samsung plans to host its first in-person Galaxy Unpacked since before the Covid pandemic. As usual, Samsung should unveil the latest Galaxy phones. This year it could also introduce its newest series of Galaxy Books — Samsung's line of laptops. While most specifications are scarce, Samsung Display revealed some features of the upcoming Galaxy Book displays.

Samsung plans to use its on-cell touch AMOLED (OCTA) displays on the upcoming Galaxy Books. The company introduced OCTA screens with the 2010 line of Galaxy smartphones, but this is the technology's debut in laptops. Rather than a dedicated touch layer, OCTA panels feature touch sensors built into the display, making them 6- to 11-percent thinner.

The panels will also support a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 3K resolution across a 16:10 aspect ratio. Considering the now-confirmed rumors of a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and a switch to OCTA displays could push Samsung near the top of the "high-end" laptop space.

Samsung Display did not confirm how many Galaxy Book models will include an OCTA display. While the upcoming Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will undoubtedly feature it, standard or pro variants may not come equipped with OCTA.

The new displays will allow Samsung to get a head start on the small but ever-growing market of touchscreen OLED laptops, currently dominated by Asus and Dell. The South Korean tech titan may be able to reel in a large number of buyers before its largest competitor, Apple, releases its touchscreen OLED MacBook, expected in 2025. Microsoft is out of the running in the OLED laptop market since it has no plans to add OLED displays to its Surface line.

We're still only in January, yet there have already been numerous reveals and releases, and it will get more interesting as the year continues. Overall, 2023 could prove to be pivotal for display technology. Many companies, such as Samsung, Asus, and LG, are expected to push the boundaries of both OLED and Mini-LED displays.

For early adopters, Samsung offers $50 off when you reserve a phone or laptop and $100 off when pre-ordering both. Devices ship on February 1.

If you're interested in any of the upcoming Galaxy Book laptops, Samsung is currently allowing customers to reserve a pre-order once the device is revealed on February 1.