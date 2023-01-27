What just happened? Samsung has unveiled the next product in its expanding Odyssey Neo range, one that straddles the line between monitor and smart TV. The 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) offers a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and is the company's first flat Mini-LED model.

Surprisingly, the Odyssey Neo G7 wasn't one of the monitors that Samsung unveiled at CES earlier this year; the company showed off several displays at the show, including a 57-inch "8K" Mini-LED model and a 49-inch OLED.

Samsung says the new monitor is its first flat Quantum Mini-LED model. According to the company, the technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LED, resulting in richer blacks, more expansive color expression and more detail, even in shadowy gaming environments. Samsung also uses a matte finish on the panel to minimize light reflections during gameplay.

In addition to the 3840 x 2160 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey Neo G7 boasts a 1ms MPRT, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, two USB 3.0 ports, and dual 20-watt speakers. Samsung says the panel has a typical brightness of 400 nits and VESA HDR 600 certification.

Port-wise, the monitor features two HDMI 2.1 inputs, which should make it an ideal option for connecting a PS5/XBSX, and DisplayPort 1.4.

The 43-inch size of the Odyssey Neo G7 means Samsung is pushing its uses beyond a straight-up PC/console monitor. Thanks to a combination of Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, and an Ethernet port, it can be used to stream content from services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube via the Samsung Smart Hub.

Users can also enjoy game streaming without requiring a PC, thanks to the Samsung Gaming Hub, which offers the likes of GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming—just connect a controller wirelessly or through one of the USB ports.

The Odyssey Neo G7 is set to launch in North America during the current quarter. No word yet on the price, but don't be surprised if this one is around the $1,500 mark. Hopefully, its performance will match the curved Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 32", which we named one of the best gaming monitors you can buy.