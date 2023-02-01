In brief: Samsung Unpacked 2023 starts in a few hours, and it's significant for two reasons: not only will it be the first in-person Unpacked event in three years, but it'll also see the unveiling of the Galaxy S23 series, a phone Samsung hopes can help kickstart a struggling industry. You can watch the whole show live right here at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

It's no secret that the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 will be the stars of the 2023 Unpacked event, given that the devices are already available to reserve on Samsung's website.

Samsung is sticking with the familiar Galaxy S-series models: the S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23. The most copelling feature of the flagship will likely be its 200MP primary camera that uses 0.56-micron pixels, which Samsung last year said was the industry's smallest. The sensor also boasts a Super QPD auto-focusing solution that equips all of the pixels with auto-focusing capabilities. The sensor will provide extra detail in daytime shots, and its ability to combine light from as many as 16 pixels into one will improve low-light photos.

Other S23 Ultra features include a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, a 12MP ultrawide camera, two 10MP telephoto cameras, 256GB/512GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a built-in S Pen. There have also been rumors that Samsung will follow in Apple's footsteps by adding emergency Satellite connectivity to the S23 Ultra, though that might be saved for a future phone.

The other two handsets are expected to offer incremental upgrades over their predecessors. The 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ will see their batteries boosted by 200mAh to 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh, respectively.

All three phones have 120Hz screens, 8GB of RAM in their base versions (the Ultra can be specced with 12GB), and are rumored to use an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.

There will be devices beyond just phones at the Unpacked event. Samsung will likely show off up to five versions of the Galaxy Book 3. These come with OLED screens that embed the touch sensors directly into the panels, allowing the laptops to be thinner and lighter.

We're used to seeing new handsets that offer only minor improvements and upgrades over their predecessors, but with smartphone shipments hitting their lowest point in a decade, Samsung could be taking a big risk with the S23 series. The phones have the same launch prices as the equivalent S22 models in the US, which is good, though many other countries will face a not-insignificant price bump.