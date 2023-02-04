Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.

Google will release its chatbot technology to the general public in "the next weeks and months," according to the CEO. Google Search will leverage LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), the company's in-house language model, to deliver "factual" and conversational results to queries. The tech giant is prepared to show what they've been working on amid the current generative AI frenzy and revealed plans to integrate the technology into the bulk of its products, including some cutting-edge AI features in Gmail and Docs.

He mentioned two "big language models" being developed at the company, LaMDA and PaLM, with the former set for immediate release. Previous reports indicated that Google was internally testing a LaMDA-based AI chatbot called "Apprentice Bard" that is comparable to ChatGPT.

Interestingly, at Google I/O in 2021, the company showcased first-generation LaMDA's capabilities, but it rapidly courted controversy when a software engineer claimed that the chatbot was "sentient" and communicated ideas and feelings similar to that of a human child.

Pichai repeatedly brought up the capabilities of AI and how the world is prepared to embrace it, citing the public's enthusiastic reception to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Large language models, like LaMDA and the one powering ChatGPT, are given massive amounts of text to learn how to generate believable phrases. These kinds of neural networks replicate the fundamental structure of the brain in digital form. Pichai also praised DeepMind, an AI division of Alphabet based in the UK, noting that 1 million scientists worldwide had utilized its database of all 200 million proteins known to science.

As a side note, Microsoft has already unveiled a new Teams Premium tier that uses AI to handle several activities, including creating automatic meeting notes, suggesting tasks, creating customized highlights, and more. In other words, ChatGPT will power Teams Premium to streamline platform meetings.