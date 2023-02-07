What just happened? Nikon has announced two new prime lenses for its Nikon Z-mount mirrorless camera systems. The Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S is described as a fast mid-telephoto prime capable of rendering beautiful bokeh. The lens is geared toward portraiture, weddings, maternity, high fashion and boudoir work, and could become an instant legend.

It features 11 rounded aperture blades for smooth and natural blur alongside 15 lens elements in 10 groups, and uses extra-low dispersion (ED) and aspherical lens elements (AS) to prevent color fringing and aberration.

A nano crystal coating is said to virtually eliminate internal lens element reflections. Dual STM stepping motors ensure smooth and quiet focusing, even when shooting wide open, which will no doubt appeal to videographers. There isn't in-lens stabilization, so you will need to rely on your camera's system for vibration reduction.

The lens measures 102.5 mm x 141.5mm, weighs in at 1,160 grams, and features premium weather sealing. It is compatible with 82mm screw-in filters.

The new Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8, meanwhile, is the company's slimmest autofocus lens for full-frame mirrorless shooters with a total length of 23.5mm. At just 125 grams, or around 4.4 ounces, it is also the lightest Nikkor Z lens.

Nikon's pancake packs eight lens elements in six groups with three aspherical elements. It has seven rounded diaphragm blades, accepts 52mm filters and boasts a minimum focus distance of 0.2m (0.66 feet). The 26mm focal length and slim design make it perfect for street photography and grabbing candid shots without drawing attention.

Nikon notes the 26mm is dust and drip resistant, but protection is not guaranteed in all situations or circumstances. Translation – this isn't an all-weather lens. Vibration reduction is achieved when mated with a camera featuring in-body VR, we're told.

Both new lenses are available to pre-order directly from Nikon. Pricing is set at $2,799.95 for the Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S and $499.95 for the Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8. Look for them to start shipping in early March.