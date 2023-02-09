In a nutshell: Realme is redefining the term "fast charging" with its new GT Neo 5, a smartphone that includes a 240W charging system for blistering fast recharges. Need a quick 20 percent juice up before heading out the door? If you can spare a minute and a half, you're golden.

The handset features a 6.74-inch, 10-bit AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate that operates at a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 and covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. Realme has also baked in 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Around back, you'll find a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 image sensor powering the main camera alongside a 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel microscopic lens. A 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 handles selfie duties up front, but the real star of the show is the battery setup and its charging system.

The GT Neo 5 240W packs a 4600mAh battery (dual 2300mAh units, it seems) and comes with a standard 20V/12A (max) USB Type-C adapter. A quick 30-second charge is enough to enjoy up to three hours of music listening, two hours of talk time or one hour of video watching. Leave the phone on the charger for just 80 seconds and it'll regain 20 percent of its charge. Just four minutes is needed for a 50 percent charge and you can fully top off the handset is about 10 minutes flat.

As GSM Arena highlights, these specs are the fastest on the market.

There shouldn't be any safety concerns, either, as lab testing revealed the phone heated up no more than 10c while charging. Furthermore, it can reportedly withstand some 1,600 charges from empty to 100 percent capacity and maintain 80 percent of its overall capacity by the end. Under normal circumstances (charged once a day), that equates to more than four years of usage before the battery reaches the 80 percent max capacity wall.

The Realme GT Neo 5 240W will be offered in purple, white and black color schemes with pricing starting around $470. Unfortunately, it's only heading to Chinese markets for now. With any luck, we'll start seeing higher-powered charging systems trickle down to mainstream and global brands in the not-too-distant future.