In brief: Marvel's Midnight Suns, voted one of the best games of last year, is currently free to play on Steam until this Sunday. It's also reduced by 40%, so those who enjoy the trial can buy it for less than full price.

There was a lot of hype in the run-up to Marvel's Midnight Suns' release last year. The idea of a Marvel property made by Firaxis Games instantly brought visions of X-Com featuring superheroes like The Hulk. But many people were disappointed to learn that Midnight Suns is actually a card-based game. However, as someone who has spent over 40 hours playing it (and isn't a massive fan of card games), that doesn't detract from what is an excellent title.

Whether a game is good or not is subjective, of course, but it's worth noting that Marvel's Midnight Suns was PC Gamer's runner-up for the publication's Game of the Year 2022 accolade. The strategic element of the card-based battles is great fun, and the friendship-building sections between fights are very Mass Effect, letting players choose the best responses to increase their friendships with each character. You can also choose to follow a light or dark path, each with its own rewards. And Wolverine is pretty awesome, naturally.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is in the Silver section of Steam's best-selling games of 2022 charts, which probably isn't what Firaxis and 2K were hoping for. If you're on the fence about the turn-based tactical RPG, you can try the entire game for free until Sunday at 10 am Pacific time. It's also reduced by 40% this weekend: the Legendary Edition is $60, and the standard edition is $36.

Those who opt for the Legendary Edition, usually $100, also get the season pass that includes all current and future DLC. That means you can play as Deadpool in The Good, the Bad, and the Undead, while the upcoming Redemption DLC sees Venom, whom players fight in the main game, join the Midnight Suns to put right the wrongs he committed while under the influence of antagonist Lilith.

h/t: PC Gamer