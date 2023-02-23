What just happened? For those who like to game at super-high refresh rates but prefer 1440p resolutions to 1080p, Asus is launching a monitor that should meet those needs. The Asus ROG Strix XG27AQMR not only boasts a 27-inch QHD panel, but can also reach a 300Hz native refresh rate. If that's not appealing enough, it also comes with DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Asus' latest monitor builds on the ROG Strix XG27AQM, which has the same resolution and a 270Hz overclocked refresh rate. The R at the end of the latest model's name denotes the faster, 300Hz native refresh rate.

Both generations of monitors use a fast IPS panel, but the newer version's Grey-to-Grey response time is 1ms, fractionally slower than the older model's 0.5ms time. The ROG Strix XG27AQMR does boasts DisplayHDR 600 certification, better than its predecessor's DisplayHDR 400 rating, though the typical brightness remains unchanged at 350 nits.

Other features of the Asus ROG Strix XG27AQMR include support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive-sync technologies, which can be enabled alongside ELMB Sync, a low-motion-blur technology that Asus says can eliminate ghosting and tearing for sharp visuals and high frame rates while gaming.

The usual Asus gaming features are also present, including GameFast Input technology, Dynamic Shadow Boost, GameVisual, and Asus Gaming HDR mode.

The monitor boasts 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 120% sRGB coverage. It's also factory pre-calibrated and comes with the factory calibration report.

Port-wise, buyers get one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus hasn't revealed a price or availability details for the ROG Strix XG27AQMR. The previous non-R version is available for around $649.99, so one would imagine this upgraded model will cost a little more. It should still be cheaper than the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN, our pick for the best overall 1440p gaming monitor, which is 1440p@360Hz and has a price tag of almost $1,200.