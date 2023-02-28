In brief: MSI has announced that the 34-inch QD-OLED curved monitor it unveiled at Computex last year will be available next month. The MSI MEG 342C packs several compelling specs, including a 3,440 x 1,440 (21:9) resolution, a 175Hz refresh rate, 1,800R curve, and around 1,000 nits brightness for viewing HDR content.

MSI's monitor drew a lot of attention while it was on show in Taiwan last year. It joins the growing number of excellent monitors we've seen recently that combine quantum dot technology with an OLED panel. MSI says this mix offers the best picture quality with a perfect pixel lighting control that presents a true black scene.

The MSI MEG 342C can hit a peak brightness of around 1,000 nits and has DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. For gamers, there's a 175Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time. It also boasts adaptive-sync VRR support for both AMD and Nvidia graphics card users.

MSI is promoting the monitor's color accuracy. It covers 97.8% Adobe RGB, 99.3% DCI-P3, and 139.1% sRGB color gamuts, and is factory calibrated with a Delta E of less than 2.

Port wise, the MSI MEG 342C comes with two HDMI 2.1 inputs -- some new monitors we've seen recently only offer HDMI 2.0, so this one should appeal to console users as well. It has one DisplayPort, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery of up to 65W. It also has Mic In and headphone ports.

MSI says shipments are expected to start at the beginning of March, but the company has not announced pricing for the MSI MEG 342C. For comparison, the excellent Dell Alienware AW3423DWF, a 34-inch 3440 x 1440 OLED monitor with a 165Hz maximum refresh rate, a 1800R curvature, and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, launched with a $1,100 price tag.

MSI's monitor is one of several QD-OLEDs we've seen this year. In addition to the aforementioned Alienware model, there were two from Philips that measure 34 inches and 42 inches.