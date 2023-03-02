Beyond big: Laptops come in a variety of shapes and sizes with many falling into the Goldilocks range of usability – that is, they pack screens measuring somewhere between 11 inches and 16 inches diagonally. Sure, you can go larger – the Acer Predator 21 X features a mammoth 21-inch curved ultrawide panel… but what if you wanted to push the boundaries way beyond ridiculous?

The YouTube duo of Evan and Katelyn recently did just that with a custom constructed "laptop" built around a 43-inch display. They started by making a frame to hold the Samsung television then added the internals – an Intel NUC 11 mini desktop, a couple of portable power station batteries, and LED strip hardware – to the keyboard tray and topped it with an oversized mechanical gaming keyboard.

The Intel NUC 11 is powered by a Core i7-1165G7 alongside Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics. As a barebones system, you are left to supply your own memory, storage and operating system.

Compared to other custom hardware builds we have profiled, this one was not super technical. Aside from creating a solution to switch between battery and wall power, the hardware just sort of worked. This left them more time to spruce up the chassis with LED light strips and a resin-filled carving on the back.

The end result is, well, exactly what you would expect – a very large and very impractical laptop that weighs nearly 100 pounds. I do wish they had provided the weight of the chassis by itself as I suspect it likely accounted for at least half of the total weight.

The duo also did not outline the overall cost of the project but a quick check on Amazon for the key components puts the cost at just under $1,800, and that does not include the wood for the chassis, the resin, LED strips or any tools.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.