Facepalm: In news that should surprise absolutely nobody, a Windows update is causing major issues for some of those who've downloaded and installed it. Reported problems include massive drops in SSD speeds (more than half), Blue Screens of Death, and apps not working correctly.

The KB5023706 update for Windows 11 22H2, codenamed Moment 2, brought the usual improvements, fixes, and features to Microsoft's OS, including a search bar in Task Manager and a tablet-optimized taskbar. As is par for the course for Windows updates, it also introduced unwelcome elements.

The most significant problem stemming from the update is its impact on certain SSDs, with some reports claiming their speeds dropped by half or worse. More than one user said the update crushed the performance of their laptop's Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB SSD; it appears that the problem is limited to this model of Adata SSD. A Redditor said that their boot time more than doubled to 31 seconds after the update was installed but returned to normal after they uninstalled KB5023706.

Microsoft says the impacted SSD speeds are one of update's known issues. It writes that "Copying large multiple gigabyte (GB) files might take longer than expected to finish on Windows 11, version 22H2. You are more likely to experience this issue copying files to Windows 11, version 22H2 from a network share via Server Message Block (SMB) but local file copy might also be affected. Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue."

Microsoft says those experiencing the issue can mitigate it by using file copy tools that do not use cache manager (buffered I/O). It also published two "built-in" command-line tools that can be used as a fix until it releases an official solution:

robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J

xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J

The slow SSD speeds aren't the only problem the update is causing. Some people have found they are running into errors when downloading or installing Moment 2. There are also reports of users encountering constant Blue Screens of Death, broken apps, and slow WiFi connections after they install the update.

If you're experiencing any of these issues, the best option would be to uninstall the update until Microsoft addresses the bugs. As is often the case with these things, it seems that only a small number of users are running into problems.

