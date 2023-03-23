WTF?! Several people who took part in the Diablo 4 early access beta have claimed that the game bricked their graphics card, with dozens of user reports on various forums stating that their expensive GPU was fried while playing Blizzard's title. In the majority of instances, the RTX 3080 Ti was affected, most of which came from Gigabyte.

Diablo 4's early access beta took place over the weekend, and while there have been some complaints about bugs and wait times, most of the early reviews are positive. But based on several reports, it seems that many RTX 3080 Ti owners didn't have a good time with the game.

In a Reddit post titled 'Diablo 4 just bricked my 3080 TI,' a user writes that they had been playing the game for 20 minutes when, during a cutscene in the chapel, their monitors turned off. After restarting their PC, the motherboard posted error code 97. They write that their Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12G is now dead. Another user said their same model of card was also bricked during this cutscene.

Similar reports have appeared on Blizzard's own forums. One user claims their RTX 3080 Ti burned out after a few minutes of playing Diablo 4, while another says their fans maxed out and monitors went off on two separate occasions, killing their 15-month-old card.

One impacted player who submitted a ticket to Blizzard received a reply from the company with a link to its Terms of Service, which states that Blizzard isn't liable for any damage to a machine when running a game in beta.

There are also reports of RTX 3080 Ti models from EVGA being bricked. The issue doesn't appear limited to that card; RTX 3080 and Radeon RX 6900 XT owners say Diablo 4 destroyed their cards, too.

This isn't the first time we've heard of betas killing GPUs. Amazon's New World beta bricked several EVGA RTX 3090 cards in 2021. It was initially blamed on the game's lack of a frame rate limiter, but EVGA later said it was due to poor soldering around the card's MOSFET circuits. Whether a similar hardware fault is responsible for the Diablo 4 incidents is unclear.

The Diablo 4 open beta takes begins this Friday (March 24), running up until March 26.