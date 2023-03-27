What just happened? Intel is bringing its 13th-gen Core processors to smaller form factors with the introduction of its NUC 13 Pro line, and there's no shortage of chips to build a system around. The customizable NUC 13 Pro, codenamed Arena Canyon, is offered in a variety of configurations including standalone boards, barebones kits and fully built systems in slim and tall form factors.

The NUC 13 Pro supports up to a 13th-gen Core i7 processor and up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 RAM. There are also two M.2 slots for storage – a 2242 slot and a 2280 slot – as well an Intel I226-LM Ethernet controller plus support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Other common features include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 type A ports, one USB 2.0 type A port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Notably, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are not included with standalone boards so if you go that route, you'll need to supply your own hardware for wireless connectivity.

CPU options include:

Intel Core i7-1370P or Core i7-1370PE

Intel Core i7-1360P

Intel Core i5-1350P or Core i5-1350PE

Intel Core i5-1340P or Intel Core i5-1340PE

Intel Core i3-1315U or Intel Core i3-1315UE

Graphics solutions will vary depending on model. Most configurations pack Intel Iris Xe Graphics with either 80 or 96 execution units (EUs) – the lone exception is the Core i3 variant, which opts for Intel UHD Graphics.

Select Pro Mini systems come with 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD and either Windows 11 Pro or Home pre-installed.

Intel said pricing for its NUC 13 Pro kits and Mini PCs will range from between $340 to $1,080, depending on configuration, and should be available by the end of the month. Chipzilla is primarily marketing its new NUCs to businesses and embedded clients but there is no reason why one of these pint-size systems couldn't run happily in a home office.