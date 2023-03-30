In a nutshell: Netflix recently shared that it is working to bring nearly 90 new games to its platform in the coming year. What the company failed to mention is the possibility that some of these new titles might be playable on your television instead of your smartphone or tablet.

Developer Steve Moser has discovered code within the Netflix app alluding to playing games on your TV. One line of code apparently creates a prompt asking the player if they want to use their phone as a game controller. Moser shared his findings with Bloomberg, who reached out to Netflix for more information. Unsurprisingly, the streaming giant declined to comment on the matter.

It is unclear exactly how the feature would operate. One possible implementation could involve running the Netflix app / game on your smart TV or a connected set-top box. Another option – and perhaps the more likely scenario considering how powerful today's smartphones are – would be to run the game on your phone and simply cast everything to your TV. Netflix could also be testing the feature as part of a broader cloud gaming push.

Much like a patent, code references alone are no guarantee that a feature is destined for general release. In this instance, however, there are seemingly few reasons why Netflix would not make its games available in the living room. Gaming on a bigger screen could open up the possibility of local multiplayer, with each player using their smartphone as a controller.

Netflix's growing catalog of games demonstrates the division is more than just another ho-hum perk to justify recent price hikes.

The Netflix library has some intriguing games on tap including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Terra Nil, Highwater, Kentucky Route Zero, and Twelve Minutes, among others. Monument Valley 1 and 2 are also coming to the platform next year, and it is all included for free as part of your streaming subscription.

Image credit: TV by Thibault Penin, Controller by Roman Odintsov