In brief: It's World Backup Day and Amazon is celebrating with discounts on dozens of storage products including flash drives, hard drives, memory cards and solid-state drives. If you're in need of some cheap storage, now is a good time pull the trigger.

Highlights include 43 percent off Western Digital's 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD and 57 percent off the 4TB SN850X. The former, which is officially licensed for use with Sony's PlayStation 5, can be yours for just $169.99 while the latter commands $299.99.

Lexar's 128GB 2.5-inch SATA III SSD, meanwhile, is practically being given away for just $9.99. Sure it's not a ton of capacity but if you need a hassle-free upgrade for an old laptop or similar project, it's hard to go wrong here.

Amazon has also discounted SanDisk's 1TB Extreme microSDXC card (with adapter) by 67 percent, putting it at $99.99 for a limited time. If you don't need that much space, a 256GB microSDXC from PNY will set you back $18.99 after a 51 percent price cut. The Lexar Pro multi-card reader might make an excellent companion at $15.99 following a 47 percent instant discount.

Those after traditional spinning storage have a couple of options to choose from as well. Western Digital's Red Pro 10TB NAS HDD is down to $189.99 after a 46 percent discount, and the Red Plus 14TB NAS HDD is only $209.99 thanks to a 55 percent cut.

Amazon's most affordable thumb drive offering is this three-pack of Lexar 32GB USB 3.0 drives for $14.39, representing a 35 percent discount.

World Backup Day was established in 2011 to raise awareness about the importance of backing up information to minimize the risk of data loss. Threats come in all shapes and sizes including but not limited to hardware failure, theft, natural disasters, and ransomware.

According to organizers, 29 percent of data loss cases are caused by accident. Furthermore, 21 percent of people have never made a data backup.

Image credit: SSD by Phiraphon Srithakae, USB drive by Avinash Kumar