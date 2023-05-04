What just happened? EA Sports has released the first trailer for its upcoming F1 23 video game and confirmed that it will launch on June 16 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. PC gamers will be able to download F1 23 via the EA app, as well as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Fans who just can't wait to get their hands on the game can pre-order the Champions Edition, highlighted by Max Verstappen. Players opting for it will not only get early access to the game from June 13, but also other goodies, including 18,000 PitCoin. The standard version of the game will feature seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton alongside Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

EA also revealed that Devon Butler from Konnersport Racing will remain one of characters in the Braking Point cinematic single-player story mode. However, his teammate, Casper Akkerman, will not be featured in the new game. One of the playable characters in the single-player campaign will be Aiden Jackson, who is now teammates with his sworn enemy Devon Butler at Konnersport.

At launch, the game will feature 26 courses including three classic tracks. The classic courses include the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, Shanghai International Circuit in China, and Portimão in Portugal, while the new tracks include the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada and Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. Rumors suggest that more tracks could be added later, although EA has not officially confirmed that.

The minimum CPU required to play F1 23 is an Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX4300 for basic gameplay and a Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X for VR. The Core i5 and Ryzen 5 chips are also the recommended processors to play the game. EA says at least 8GB of RAM is the minimum requirement, while 16GB of memory is recommended.

On the GPU front, you'll need at least an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470. For ray tracing, the requirement goes up to an RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT, while for VR, you'll need either a GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 with driver version 522.25 for Nvidia or 23.2.1 for AMD.

The 1660 Ti and the RX 590 are also the recommended graphics cards, while ray tracing will require the GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800. For VR, the minimum requirements are the Nvidia RTX 2070 with driver version 528.49 or AMD RX 6700 XT with driver version 23.2.1. You will also need a minimum 80GB of available storage to download and install F1 23.