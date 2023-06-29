In brief: The Steam summer sale has arrived, bringing with it the usual discounts on tons of games plus an opportunity to save up to 20 percent on Valve's own Steam Deck handheld.

Front page highlights include 20 percent off Hogwarts Legacy, Dredge, Boundary, and Starship Troopers: Extermination as well as half off games like The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, NieR: Automata, Hades, and Crusader Kings III.

Just Cause 3 for a full 85 percent off (just $2.99) is hard to pass if you somehow haven't yet played this action-adventure thrill ride. It's a bit old at this point - closing in on its eight year anniversary - but it's still great fun. DiRT Rally 2.0 is down to $3.99 after savings of 80 percent and 2018's A Way Out can be yours for $5.99 with a similar 80 percent discount.

Cities: Skylines II is due out in October but you'll need a pretty powerful rig to run it. In the event you haven't played the original, it is certainly worth the $8.99 asking price after a 70 percent instant price cut.

The highlight of the Steam summer sale for some will no doubt be savings you can score on a Steam Deck. For a limited time, the entry-level 64 GB eMMC model is 10 percent off at $359.10, the 256 GB NVMe SSD variant can be had for $449.65 after a 15 percent discount, and the 512 GB NVMe SSD model ships your way for $519.20 after savings of 20 percent. With the sale, you're saving almost $130 on the top-tier portable PC gamer.

Related reading: Why Steam Deck is One of the Most Significant PC Gaming Moments in Years

In related news, GOG's summer sale is winding down but there's still time to cash in on some solid offers. As of this writing, there are exactly four days left to secure deep discounts before pricing returns to normal.

Valve's annual savings extravaganza runs through July 13 at 10 am Pacific.