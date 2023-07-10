In brief: Those who missed the chance to snag an Xbox Game Pass subscription for $1 now have another opportunity. Users upgrading from Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, or lower Game Pass tiers should note how Microsoft converts remaining time from those subscriptions toward Game Pass.

Microsoft's deal for customers to receive the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass for $1 is back after vanishing in March. The promotion doesn't include Game Pass for Console. Only users who don't have a currently-active subscription to either service are eligible. Upgrades from other plans are available but are subject to a conversion rate.

After the introductory period ends, subscriptions automatically renew at full price. Last Month, Microsoft raised the monthly cost of the ultimate and console tiers to $16.99 and $10.99, respectively. Game Pass for PC remains at $9.99 for the foreseeable future.

The low-price offer was likely instrumental to the subscription service's early success, offering players easy access to big releases from recent years like Gears 5, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Upon retiring the promotion in March, Microsoft said it would investigate other methods to attract new subscribers but has seemingly reversed its decision. The deal temporarily reappeared in May, so it's unclear whether the current offer will last up to the September release of Starfield – the company's most significant upcoming game.

One confirmed catch is that Microsoft has changed the conversion rates for new customers who upgrade from other tiers and services. For example, 90 remaining days of Xbox Live Gold or PC Game Pass converts to an additional 60 days of Game Pass Ultimate – a 3:2 exchange ratio. Meanwhile, 90 days of Game Pass Console translates to 68 days of Ultimate at 4:3, and 90 remaining EA Play days means 30 days of Game Pass Ultimate at 3:1. The change indicates Microsoft considered the prior 1:1 conversion rate too generous.

This month's new additions to Game Pass include Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, Insurgency: Sandstorm, McPixel 3, and Common'hood. Additionally, upcoming July titles Exoprimal and Techtonica will be available on Game Pass at launch. Grand Theft Auto V has also returned to the service. However, it is only available to cloud and console players.