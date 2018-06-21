Amazon Fire TV Cube
Metascore
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Products
Price: $120
75
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:3
-
Average:1
-
Bad:2
- Price:
$120 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Lets you control power, input switching and volume on your TV, sound bar or AV receiver using only voice commands
- Picks up voice commands even while video or music is playing
- Has Amazon's rigorous parental controls
- Intuitive interface
- Tons of content
- Great processor
- 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos
- Ethernet adapter included
Editors Didn't Like
- Remote Control lacks volume and mute keys
- Using voice for more than simple controls is annoying
- Doesn't come with necessary HDMI cable
- Can't manually customize home screen
- Doesn't offer a YouTube app
- No Dolby Vision
The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a really good product and I think it's well worth $119. I already love walking into my living room and turning on the TV without having to find a remote. I can have the Yankees game on before I cross the room, even with food in one hand and a drink in the other. I like that I don't need to kick back on the couch with three remotes in my lap if I want to browse between cable TV and Fire TV and need to adjust the volume of my TV.
As reviewed by CNBC