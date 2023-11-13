PlayStation Portal
Price: $199
The PlayStation Portal sets out to do one thing and does it well, letting you play your PS5 separately from whatever screens it's connected to, and bringing the DualSense haptics, triggers and design along for the ride. The thing is that this could and really should do more, not just hooking up not just to your PS5, but to the PS Plus cloud as well.-- As reviewed by tsa
- A solid PS5 Remote Play experience
- Triggers with haptic feedback
- Dualsense controls feel great
- Big, bright and vibrant 1080p LCD screen
- Can't play PS Plus cloud games
- No way to stream videos
- Requires a PS5
- Doesn't do anything besides PS5 Remote Play
- No Bluetooth support
- Can't hook up external devices
- No direct-to-PS5 connection mode