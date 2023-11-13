Reviewers Liked

  • A solid PS5 Remote Play experience
  • Triggers with haptic feedback
  • Dualsense controls feel great
  • Big, bright and vibrant 1080p LCD screen

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Can't play PS Plus cloud games
  • No way to stream videos
  • Requires a PS5
  • Doesn't do anything besides PS5 Remote Play
  • No Bluetooth support
  • Can't hook up external devices
  • No direct-to-PS5 connection mode