NZXT H1 V2 Mini-ITX
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $400
NZXT made some notable improvements to the already excellent H1 PC case, including more internal space, higher capacity PSU, and a new (fire-free) PCIe riser cable. This is the compact PC case to get.-- As reviewed by WindowsCentral
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:1
- Price:
- $400
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- Gorgeous design
- Fits most GPUs
- Higher power PSU to support the demands of the lastest GPUs
- AIO cooler and PSU included
- Solid steel construction
- Noticeable improvement in GPU temperature
- Almost everything is tool-less
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Can't use horizontally
- PSU switch located behind a panel
- Must install NZXT CAM software to control AIO pump speed
- No other fans or places to install fans
- No mesh front panel option
- Expensive