Reviewers Liked

  • Gorgeous design
  • Fits most GPUs
  • Higher power PSU to support the demands of the lastest GPUs
  • AIO cooler and PSU included
  • Solid steel construction
  • Noticeable improvement in GPU temperature
  • Almost everything is tool-less

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Can't use horizontally
  • PSU switch located behind a panel
  • Must install NZXT CAM software to control AIO pump speed
  • No other fans or places to install fans
  • No mesh front panel option
  • Expensive