Reviewers Liked

  • Outstanding noise cancellation
  • Superb sound quality
  • Built-in heart rate monitor
  • Live Translation finally arrives
  • New XXS eartips
  • Comfortable, secure fit
  • Excellent voice-calling performance (upgraded microphones)
  • Waterproof

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No user-adjustable EQ
  • New fit takes some getting used to
  • Total battery life is actually less than before
  • Live Translation languages are limited at launch
  • Heart rate tracking only works with Fitness app
  • Need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence for Live Translation
  • They still use the H2 chip found in the AirPods Pro 2
  • Doesn't come with a charging cable