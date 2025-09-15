Apple AirPods Pro 3
The AirPods Pro 3 refine an already impressive formula, making the popular wireless earbuds better than ever with leading noise cancellation, first-rate audio, and a list of compelling features the competition simply can't match.-- As reviewed by PCMag
93
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:8
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$249 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Outstanding noise cancellation
- Superb sound quality
- Built-in heart rate monitor
- Live Translation finally arrives
- New XXS eartips
- Comfortable, secure fit
- Excellent voice-calling performance (upgraded microphones)
- Waterproof
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No user-adjustable EQ
- New fit takes some getting used to
- Total battery life is actually less than before
- Live Translation languages are limited at launch
- Heart rate tracking only works with Fitness app
- Need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence for Live Translation
- They still use the H2 chip found in the AirPods Pro 2
- Doesn't come with a charging cable