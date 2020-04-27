Google Pixel Buds - 2020
Google finally has a set of wireless earbuds that are worthy contenders. They're a little more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, which are probably the better value -- they get discounted $10 or $20 on occasion -- but the Pixel Buds 2 are a solid all-around package with some distinguishing features and excellent call quality.-- As reviewed by cnet
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
Editors Liked
- Very comfortable
- Solid audio
- Hands-free Google Assistant
- Long range
- Excellent call quality
- IPX4 sweat-resistant (splashproof)
- Easy pairing on Android phones
- Superb case design and size
- Case provides 3-4 recharges
- Seamless translation technology
- Affordable price
Editors Didn't Like
- Lacks ANC
- Below average battery life
- Can't customize touch controls
- Bass doesn't match some competitors
- Occasional sound cutouts
- Vented design lets in a fair amount of outside noise
- Volume is a bit quiet
- Not quite as comfortable as some rivals