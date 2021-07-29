Nothing Ear (1)
The Ear 1s are the new hypebeast earbuds and have a fun air of freshness. But right now, their individual parts — sound quality, noise cancellation, etc. — fall short of excellence and leave plenty of reason for sticking with one of those “boring” established players.-- As reviewed by The Verge
- Lots of features for $99
- Good sound quality
- Distinctive transparent design
- Active noise cancelation
- Wireless charging
- Some connectivity issues
- Design may be divisive
- No virtual assistant support
- Limited control customization
- So-so noise cancellation and ambient sound modes
- Timing issues
- Over-emphasised upper midrange
- Weak battery life
- No AptX
- Not the most secure fit