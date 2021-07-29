Reviewers Liked

  • Lots of features for $99
  • Good sound quality
  • Distinctive transparent design
  • Active noise cancelation
  • Wireless charging

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Some connectivity issues
  • Design may be divisive
  • No virtual assistant support
  • Limited control customization
  • So-so noise cancellation and ambient sound modes
  • Timing issues
  • Over-emphasised upper midrange
  • Weak battery life
  • No AptX
  • Not the most secure fit