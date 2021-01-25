Corsair K95 RGB Platinum
The K95 feels right at home, while adding a few more requested features. Corsair is making an expensive albeit very tempting proposition. The aluminium chassis on the K95 is sturdy and the detachable/reversible/magnetic wrist rest is great whether you're gaming on a desk or resting the keyboard on your lap. You get media controls and USB pass-through (2.0 unfortunately) just like the RapidFire.
88
TechSpot Metascore: Based on 36 expert reviews
-
Excellent:29
-
Good:4
-
Average:0
-
Bad:3
9.2
User Score: Based on 4,173 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
Editors Liked
- Handy media and shortcut keys
- Great aluminum build
- 32-Bit Arm Cortex Processor
- 8MB Profile Storage
- Good QC of Cherry MX switches
- Reversible wrist rest with cable management for USB pass-through port
Editors Didn't Like
- Rubber palm rest gets grungy quickly
- No Audio Pass-through
- CUE user experience has improved tremendously, but can still be challenging to new users
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$151
|Jan 25, 2021
|Highest*
|$410
|Oct 5, 2020
|Lowest*
|$109
|Dec 31, 2020
|Average
|$203
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
