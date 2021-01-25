Editors Liked

  • Handy media and shortcut keys
  • Great aluminum build
  • 32-Bit Arm Cortex Processor
  • 8MB Profile Storage
  • Good QC of Cherry MX switches
  • Reversible wrist rest with cable management for USB pass-through port

Editors Didn't Like

  • Rubber palm rest gets grungy quickly
  • No Audio Pass-through
  • CUE user experience has improved tremendously, but can still be challenging to new users