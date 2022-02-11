Alienware x14
The brand-new Alienware x14 joins the upper echelon of 14-inch gaming laptops, delivering a sound gaming experience and fast overall performance in a super-portable design.-- As reviewed by PCMag
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
Reviewers Liked
- Gorgeous design
- Extremely lightweight and thin
- Bright, fast G-Sync display
- Good performance
- Tiny, slim power brick
- USB-C charging
- Wide range of connectivity, including three USB-C ports
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Expensive
- Short battery life
- Cramped keyboard layout
- Soldered RAM
- Maxes out with an RTX 3060 and 1080p screen
- 720p webcam
- All IO ports are on the rear of the machine