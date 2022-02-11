Reviewers Liked

  • Gorgeous design
  • Extremely lightweight and thin
  • Bright, fast G-Sync display
  • Good performance
  • Tiny, slim power brick
  • USB-C charging
  • Wide range of connectivity, including three USB-C ports

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Expensive
  • Short battery life
  • Cramped keyboard layout
  • Soldered RAM
  • Maxes out with an RTX 3060 and 1080p screen
  • 720p webcam
  • All IO ports are on the rear of the machine