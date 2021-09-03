Razer Blade 15 Advanced - 2020
Price: $1,599
The 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition combines some of the most powerful laptop components available with a slick all-metal design that stands above the rest, though the top configurations are very pricey.-- As reviewed by PCMag
83
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:4
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.0
User ScoreBased on 593 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
-
$1,599
on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Best-in-class metal build
- Tons of ports
- Solid battery life
- Can play AAA games at 60fps-plus
- Customizable RAM and SSD
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Very expensive
- Still no AMD options
- Proprietary power cable
- A smidge heftier than its competitive set
- It gets noticeably hot
- Poor webcam quality
Razer Blade 15 Advanced - 2020 pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$1,599
|Sep 3, 2021
|Highest*
|$2,199
|May 27, 2021
|Lowest*
|$1,599
|Sep 3, 2021
|Average
|$2,086
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
