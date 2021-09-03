Reviewers Liked

  • Best-in-class metal build
  • Tons of ports
  • Solid battery life
  • Can play AAA games at 60fps-plus
  • Customizable RAM and SSD

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Very expensive
  • Still no AMD options
  • Proprietary power cable
  • A smidge heftier than its competitive set
  • It gets noticeably hot
  • Poor webcam quality