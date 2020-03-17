Doom Eternal
Price: $59
Eternal is more ambitious than its 1994 counterpart, pushing even further and creating one of the best first-person shooters ever made in the process. The Doom Slayer has faced many nightmarish opponents and toppled them all, yet his greatest victory might be slaying the impossibly high expectations set by his genre-defining precursors.-- As reviewed by GameRevolution
88
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
Excellent:9
Good:4
Average:1
Bad:0
$59 on Steam
Editors Liked
- Finely tuned shooting gameplay is instantly familiar
- Enemy variety forces use of myriad strategies and weapon types
- Looks stunning
- It's still fun to rip demons apart
- Soundtrack kicks ass
- Pickups from kills create tons of white-knuckle survival moments
Editors Didn't Like
- The Marauder single-handedly ruins the game's entire flow whenever he shows up
- Struggles when it forces you to slow down
- Story is overly serious and confusing
- Platforming can frustrate