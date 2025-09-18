Reviewers Liked

  • Crunchy, hefty combat
  • Fun with friends
  • Visually and audibly stunning
  • Layered, pacey story led by a hero you believe in
  • Parkour remains excellent
  • Nights are even darker and more terrifying than before

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Story can feel spasmodic
  • Not much mission variety
  • The Baron is underutilized
  • Conspicuous lack of fast travel
  • Survivor encounters crop up at the worst possible moments