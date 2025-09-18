Dying Light: The Beast
Dying Light: The Beast is a bloody great time. Kyle Crane's return is a highlight, and while the pieces around him don't always fit, there's enough heartfelt interactions involved to make it enjoyable. The best part is the gameplay – an astoundingly brutal and adventurous romp through a gorgeous and well crafted world. It's a beast of an effort by Techland, and it pays off handsomely.-- As reviewed by GamingTrend
79
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:3
-
Average:4
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$59 on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Crunchy, hefty combat
- Fun with friends
- Visually and audibly stunning
- Layered, pacey story led by a hero you believe in
- Parkour remains excellent
- Nights are even darker and more terrifying than before
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Story can feel spasmodic
- Not much mission variety
- The Baron is underutilized
- Conspicuous lack of fast travel
- Survivor encounters crop up at the worst possible moments