Price: $60
The Gears of War franchise has a history of producing epic games with memorable stories. From Dom’s search for his wife in the first two games to the breaking of a bond in Gears of War 3 to the passing of the torch to a new generation of Gears the last time out, this series matters because its characters make you care. Along with its welcome gameplay improvements, Gears 5 is a triumphant return for the series.
83
Excellent:9
Good:3
Average:1
Bad:2
$60 on Steam
Editors Liked
- Jack is a great companion
- Escape is perfect for aggressive players
- So many modes, something for everyone
- Campaign is brilliant
- Plenty of game modes to keep you busy
- New features add freshness
Editors Didn't Like
- Microtransactions don't belong
- One mission is a bit rough
- New features might not appeal to Gears purists
- Jack doesn't have his own execution, seriously?!