Killing Floor 3
Killing Floor 3 is fun, quick to pick up, and builds on what worked for its predecessors. And while there'll always be a place for gory multiplayer shooters, they are a dime a dozen, and this one doesn't do a lot to stand out from the rest.-- As reviewed by PCGamer
76
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
Excellent:2
Good:1
Average:3
Bad:1
5.1
User ScoreBased on 764 reviews
- Price:
$40 on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Unprecedentedly visceral gameplay
- Excellent soundscape
- Immaculate gunplay
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Maps too similar
- Numerous technical issues
- Unlockable equipment and abilities open up very slowly