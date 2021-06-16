AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Overview
Pros & Cons
Similar To
Price Tracker
Price: $397
Price Alert: We'll send you an e-mail if the price drops to $
to
If we put pricing aside for a minute, the Ryzen 7 5800X remains a phenomenal leap forward from AMD’s previous-gen 8-core processors. A 23% gaming performance uplift on average is amazing, and as we said earlier, AMD now offers the world's fastest 8-core desktop CPU.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
-
Excellent:11
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 2,878 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
-
$397
on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Single-core performance hits new highs for Ryzen
- Great gaming performance
- Major IPC improvement
- Socket AM4 compatible
- 7 nanometer production process
- PCIe 4.0 support
- Future-proof
Editors Didn't Like
- Minimal overclocking headroom
- No integrated graphics
- No bundled cooler
Price Tracker
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$397
|Jun 16, 2021
|Highest*
|$449
|Apr 8, 2021
|Lowest*
|$392
|Jun 11, 2021
|Average
|$427
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Price Alert We'll send you an e-mail if the price drops to $
to