Price: $899
Ambitious, uncompromising and with incredible photographic ability, the Pixel 6 Pro is the best Google phone yet, and a true flagship device. It has one or two weak spots, but Android 12's slick user experience mostly makes up for them-- As reviewed by Stuff
Based on 7 expert reviews
Excellent: 6
Good: 1
Average: 0
Bad: 0
- $899
Reviewers Liked
- Comes running Android 12
- Face unblur and Magic Eraser camera features
- Good price for a flagship
- Excellent 120Hz screen
- Wireless and reverse charging
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Contentious design
- No microSD slot
- Confusing 5G coverage
- Glass design is slippery without case
- Fingerprint sensor isn't great