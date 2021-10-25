Reviewers Liked

  • Comes running Android 12
  • Face unblur and Magic Eraser camera features
  • Good price for a flagship
  • Excellent 120Hz screen
  • Wireless and reverse charging

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Contentious design
  • No microSD slot
  • Confusing 5G coverage
  • Glass design is slippery without case
  • Fingerprint sensor isn't great