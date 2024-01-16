Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
Price: $1,200
Asus is trying to redefine the gaming phone with the ROG Phone 8 Pro, improving some of the rough edges associated with this kind of device. As a result, the ROG Phone 8 Pro offers the same basic abilities as other premium phones, including a telephoto lens. While it still delivers power and a long-lasting battery, the ROG Phone 8 Pro now offers a more complete premium Android experience.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:5
Average:1
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- Superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
- Solid battery life
- More practical, water-resistant design
- 165Hz refresh rate
- Very usable cameras
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No mmWave 5G
- Expensive
- Only two OS version updates
- Offset USB-C port makes using mobile controllers awkward