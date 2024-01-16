Reviewers Liked

  • Superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
  • Solid battery life
  • More practical, water-resistant design
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • Very usable cameras

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No mmWave 5G
  • Expensive
  • Only two OS version updates
  • Offset USB-C port makes using mobile controllers awkward