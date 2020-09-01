The Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is an impressive flagship phone with a triple-rear camera array that flips around to the front to improve your selfie game. While it won’t outdo the best photography-focused phones on the market, the top-tier specs make this phone competitive with, if not a step ahead of, most other flagships on the market. Just don’t expect it to handle water or dust well.

-- As reviewed by TechRadar