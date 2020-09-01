Editors Liked

  • Great 6.67" - 90 Hz AMOLED display free of cutouts
  • Versatile selfie cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great ZenUI experience
  • Android 11 coming
  • 5,000mAh battery still king

Editors Didn't Like

  • Middling camera performance
  • No IP rating for dust or water resistance
  • No wireless charging
  • Too weighty
  • Hollow and weak haptics
  • No 3.5 mm headphones jack
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner (fast and accurate, though)
  • Not coming to US