Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
Price: $950
The Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is an impressive flagship phone with a triple-rear camera array that flips around to the front to improve your selfie game. While it won’t outdo the best photography-focused phones on the market, the top-tier specs make this phone competitive with, if not a step ahead of, most other flagships on the market. Just don’t expect it to handle water or dust well.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
77
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:1
Good:5
Average:3
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Great 6.67" - 90 Hz AMOLED display free of cutouts
- Versatile selfie cameras
- Top-notch performance
- Great ZenUI experience
- Android 11 coming
- 5,000mAh battery still king
Editors Didn't Like
- Middling camera performance
- No IP rating for dust or water resistance
- No wireless charging
- Too weighty
- Hollow and weak haptics
- No 3.5 mm headphones jack
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner (fast and accurate, though)
- Not coming to US