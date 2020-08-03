Editors Liked

  • Only $349 for 128GB of storage
  • Excellent camera
  • Fast performance
  • Refined software
  • The OLED screen is colorful and sharp
  • Streamlined Android experience with three years of OS guaranteed updates
  • Headphone jack

Editors Didn't Like

  • Only one rear camera
  • Shorter battery life than rivals
  • Plastic build gives away budget nature
  • Screen limited to 60Hz
  • Relatively small screen
  • No wireless charging
  • Lacks expandable storage
  • No IP rating