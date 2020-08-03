Google Pixel 4a
Price: $349
The Pixel 4a is the new budget camera quality leader — but it doesn't stop there. It has a larger screen than the 3a, but in a still-compact body, and is filled with solid specs and really good battery life. Its subdued design and lack of extra features may seem boring to some, but most will appreciate its simplicity when it comes to ease of use, software performance and consistent camera quality.-- As reviewed by AndroidCentral
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
Excellent:5
Good:7
Average:0
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Only $349 for 128GB of storage
- Excellent camera
- Fast performance
- Refined software
- The OLED screen is colorful and sharp
- Streamlined Android experience with three years of OS guaranteed updates
- Headphone jack
Editors Didn't Like
- Only one rear camera
- Shorter battery life than rivals
- Plastic build gives away budget nature
- Screen limited to 60Hz
- Relatively small screen
- No wireless charging
- Lacks expandable storage
- No IP rating