Google Pixel 5
Price: $699
It may be disappointing to see Google shy away from the big leagues this year, but I think sticking to making a premium midrange phone is more true to the Pixel’s whole ethos. The Pixel 5 is not an especially exciting phone, but instead of overreaching, Google focused on the fundamentals: build quality, battery life, and, of course, the camera.-- As reviewed by The Verge
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
Excellent:1
Good:4
Average:0
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- 5G-enabled
- 90Hz screen
- Compact and well-built
- IP68 Water and dust resistance
- Excellent photos, especially in the dark
- Clean, simple Android software experience
- Very good battery life
- Reverse wireless charging
Editors Didn't Like
- Pricey for its hardware offerings
- Slow image processing
- Audio quality isn't great
- Other phones offer better value
- Unimpressive processor for the price
- Charging is a bit slow comparatively