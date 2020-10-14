Editors Liked

  • 5G-enabled
  • 90Hz screen
  • Compact and well-built
  • IP68 Water and dust resistance
  • Excellent photos, especially in the dark
  • Clean, simple Android software experience
  • Very good battery life
  • Reverse wireless charging

Editors Didn't Like

  • Pricey for its hardware offerings
  • Slow image processing
  • Audio quality isn't great
  • Other phones offer better value
  • Unimpressive processor for the price
  • Charging is a bit slow comparatively